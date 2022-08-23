Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

