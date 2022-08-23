Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Onto Innovation Price Performance
NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 2,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,507. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Featured Stories
