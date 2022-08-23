Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) were up 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 123,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 126,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Opawica Explorations Trading Up 18.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.