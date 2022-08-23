Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

OPRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 3,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,356. The firm has a market cap of $205.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Insider Activity

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 88.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Further Reading

