OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Purchases 5,400 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,400 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 333,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,087. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $6,310,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $9,012,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

