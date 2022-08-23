OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo Purchases 5,400 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) CEO William J. Febbo purchased 5,400 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $87,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,344.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 333,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,087. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $280.99 million, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $6,310,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after purchasing an additional 188,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 163,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $9,012,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.