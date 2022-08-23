Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $274,165.44 and $58.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,281.63 or 0.99997981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00221767 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00134625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00237987 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00053341 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin's total supply is 3,220,616 coins.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

