Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 175,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,061,945. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.