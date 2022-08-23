Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth about $948,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 53.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 77.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BAPR stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 10,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,911. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.