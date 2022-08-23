Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. 268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

