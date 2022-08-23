Orion Capital Management LLC Has $36,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,817,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,314,000 after buying an additional 458,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,770 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,391. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. 102,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. The company has a market capitalization of $317.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.