OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.01% of OSI Systems worth $14,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in OSI Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in OSI Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.15. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Profile



OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.



