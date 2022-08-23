OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.