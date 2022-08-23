OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 5,980.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 77,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 58.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.