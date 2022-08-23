Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Down 3.8%

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.49. 5,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 755,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Outset Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $920.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.17). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,656.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,988 shares of company stock worth $1,609,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

