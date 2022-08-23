Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 6.9%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.04. 221,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,748,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.