PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley raised PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

PageGroup Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

