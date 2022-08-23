Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks updated its Q1 guidance to $2.03-2.06 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $5.46 on Monday, reaching $508.05. 2,919,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,722. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $367.21 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.00.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

