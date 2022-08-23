Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.03-2.06 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.67.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.46 on Monday, hitting $508.05. 2,919,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,722. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $367.21 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
