Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85-6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.03-2.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.67.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.46 on Monday, hitting $508.05. 2,919,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,722. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $367.21 and a 52 week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $502.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.