Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $370.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.81. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

