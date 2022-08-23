Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Acquired by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paya worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paya by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,801,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,436,000 after buying an additional 1,709,303 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $2,143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Paya by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Paya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,219. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $890.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.74 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Paya Profile

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.