PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Shares Down 0.9%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69). 110,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 141,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.69).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £37.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.35.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.