PCSB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

PCSB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PCSB opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $299.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSB. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PCSB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

