PCSB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
PCSB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
PCSB Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PCSB opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $299.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.
Separately, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.
