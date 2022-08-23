Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Achieves $10.40 Million

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and $2,760.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,718,023 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

