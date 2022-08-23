Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Critical Review

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 17.79% 9.98% 0.79% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 29.70% 9.80% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

49.1% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $72.10 million 2.05 $15.13 million $2.30 11.33 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $354.97 million 5.88 $124.40 million $1.88 18.09

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, and individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts, as well as offers insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 17 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary, North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Charlotte, Denver, Salisbury, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 54 branch and commercial lending offices. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

