Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.44.

PFGC opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

