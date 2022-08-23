Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.
Perrigo Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
