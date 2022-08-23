Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -148.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.