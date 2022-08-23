Persistence (XPRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.10 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003252 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $82.10 million and $1.00 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Persistence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,378.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00129683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00077924 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 147,073,443 coins and its circulating supply is 118,073,456 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.