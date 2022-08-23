Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Petco Health and Wellness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WOOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

