PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,370,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,083,241.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 77 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.42 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.