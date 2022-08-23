Phantasma Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and approximately $262,786.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,462.00 or 1.00003401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00056085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026877 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.