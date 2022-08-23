Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 2237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

About Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.