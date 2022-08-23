Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 2237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
