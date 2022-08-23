Pickle Finance (PICKLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $706,484.00

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00007860 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $3.21 million and $706,484.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00129713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033216 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

PICKLE is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

