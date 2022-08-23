Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $77.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

