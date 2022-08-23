Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Downgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $243.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

