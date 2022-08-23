Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $133,495.08 and $846,681.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,529.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003843 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

