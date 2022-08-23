PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259.00

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $277,958.19 and approximately $259.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

