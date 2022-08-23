pNetwork Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $14.21 million and $1.37 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,234.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00129417 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00081385 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 87,897,124 coins and its circulating supply is 58,218,320 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

