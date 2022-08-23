Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.0703 on Exchanges

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $5.63 million and $356,085.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,526.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003839 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075108 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,055,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

