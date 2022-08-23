Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $1.48 on Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $5.05 million and $647,626.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00006953 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

