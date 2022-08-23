Popsicle Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $275,754.00 (ICE)

Popsicle Finance (ICE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Popsicle Finance has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Popsicle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Popsicle Finance has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $275,754.00 worth of Popsicle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Popsicle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,337.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

About Popsicle Finance

ICE is a coin. Popsicle Finance’s total supply is 11,248,229 coins and its circulating supply is 12,909,630 coins. Popsicle Finance’s official Twitter account is @PopsicleFinance.

Popsicle Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iDice is a dice gambling Dapp powered by the Ethereum network. iDice allows players to, place bets in units of Ether. Bet on the house by holding iDice tokens. 100% of all profit iDice earns is distributed amongst token holders, proportional to the number of tokens they hold. iDice token holders enjoy the advantage of the house edge always being in their favor. Token holders should always return a profit according to the law of large numbers. The house edge will be set competitively and token holders have an expected value that is always equivalent to the house edge. iDice has a fully transparent source code available at etherscan.io. iDice does not require deposits nor sign ups. The payout of games is always immediate. It is the first blockchain dice game to incorporate mobile applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popsicle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popsicle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popsicle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popsicle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popsicle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.