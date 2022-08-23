Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $988,399.31

Portion (PRT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $988,399.31 and $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Portion has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

