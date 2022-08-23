Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 189,354 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 110.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,354 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 13.5% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,227 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 19,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

