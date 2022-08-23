Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 305 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 358,497 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 114,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 251,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,018,357. The firm has a market cap of $277.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.