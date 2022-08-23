Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 88 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 74,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 440.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,649,000 after buying an additional 170,230 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 23.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average of $248.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

