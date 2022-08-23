Powers Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,339,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

