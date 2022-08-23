Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,579. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

