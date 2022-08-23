Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 8,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,503. Premier has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Premier by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Premier by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

