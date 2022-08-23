Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial comprises approximately 1.6% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 5.91% of Primis Financial worth $20,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.53. 701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,978. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

In other Primis Financial news, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,072.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 6,860 shares of company stock worth $90,010 over the last 90 days. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.