Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.92. 61,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.41. The company has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

