Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,770 shares of company stock worth $18,287,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

