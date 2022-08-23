Princeton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT Trading Up 1.5 %

AXTI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,347. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.12. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Insider Activity at AXT

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXTI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About AXT

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

