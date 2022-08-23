Princeton Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.30. The company has a market capitalization of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

